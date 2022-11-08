The polls are open

By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of 7:00 a.m. this morning, the polls are open in Bay County.

Bay County has more than 20 polling locations.

It’s important to know, that you have to vote at your listed polling location.

“You’ve got to know where to go and vote today,” Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections, said.” That’s the number one thing.”

If you don’t know where to vote, you can look at your mailed sample ballot, call the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office at 850-784-6100, or visit the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
Generic police lights
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County
Bicyclist vs car accident on 231.
Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231
OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf.
OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf

Latest News

What You Need to Know Before You Vote part two
What You Need to Know Before You Vote part two
What You Need to Know Before You Vote
What You Need to Know Before You Vote
Rescue Mission Resumes Meals
Rescue Mission Resumes Meals
rescue mission back to serving
Panama city Rescue Mission back to feeding hungry people