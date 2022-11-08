PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of 7:00 a.m. this morning, the polls are open in Bay County.

Bay County has more than 20 polling locations.

It’s important to know, that you have to vote at your listed polling location.

“You’ve got to know where to go and vote today,” Mark Andersen, Bay County Supervisor of Elections, said.” That’s the number one thing.”

If you don’t know where to vote, you can look at your mailed sample ballot, call the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office at 850-784-6100, or visit the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office website.

