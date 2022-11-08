Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after.

Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.

To hear more about those restaurants of yesterday and maybe even recognize some familiar faces chowing down, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.