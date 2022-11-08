Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after.

Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.

To hear more about those restaurants of yesterday and maybe even recognize some familiar faces chowing down, watch the video attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
Generic police lights
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County
Bicyclist vs car accident on 231.
Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Election Day
The polls are open
What You Need to Know Before You Vote part two
What You Need to Know Before You Vote part two