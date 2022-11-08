Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone and happy election day.

The forecast should be great for getting out to the polls today in the Panhandle. We’re starting the day with clear skies on satellite and radar. Plenty of sunshine heads our way throughout the day.

Temperatures are on the mild and muggy side as most are getting going in the 60s. Be sure to dress comfortably if heading out for the morning drive or to the polls.

It’s the last day of the week with quite a bit of heat coming our way. Highs today top out in the low to mid 80s with a feels like temperature in the upper 80s near 90 this afternoon.

Your best times to get to the polls would be the morning and the late afternoon if you want to avoid the heat. But those may also be the busiest time for people voting in general.

We’ll see our temperatures turn down to a more seasonal average start in the low 50s Wednesday morning. Highs only reach the low 70s on Wednesday and they’ll remain in the 70s on Thursday as well.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will be crossing the Florida Peninsula during this time frame helping to draw in a breezy northeasterly wind to cool down temperatures. Thursday into Friday, Nicole looks to make a northerly turn perhaps up I-75 or just into the Eastern Panhandle/Big Bend to our east.

We’ll likely reside on the western side of this storm which will be quite the sheared side with limited rain totals for the Panhandle. Rain totals for NWFL may only reach up 1-2″ for our Eastern Counties, east of the Apalachicola River to near an inch between Hwy231 and 331, to less than an inch west of Hwy331.

The breezy weather picks up tomorrow with winds up to 25mph at times, it’ll get windier on Thursday with winds reaching up to 30-35mph at times, then gradually falling back down to 15-25 on Friday. We’ll see the winds subside into the weekend with a bigger cool down on the way as highs return to the low 70s on Saturday to only low to mid 60s on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a cool down coming into the midweek with possible rains from Subtropical Storm Nicole Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

