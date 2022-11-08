Walton County highway wildfire put out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon.

The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport.

Fire officials say they were able to contain the flames before any homes were damaged. Officials say Florida Forest Service is on route to cut a fire line.

They’re asking everyone to avoid the area if possible, and to expect heavy smoke in the area. We plan to provide updates as we learn more.

