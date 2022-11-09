Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Boston Terrier mix named Lexy showed the team lots of love today on NewsChannel 7.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services visited the studio to explain just how easy the adoption process is once you have found the right fit. She advises to visit the shelter multiple times and get to know a few pups or kitties before making that long term commitment. However, Lexy is sure to make you fall in love quick and loves a good treat.

To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Services, watch the video attached.

