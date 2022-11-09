Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen was arrested for sexual assault after deputies say the one of two victims reported the incident to a guidance counselor.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Jaques Lee was texting one of the female victims on Tuesday during lunch period, and allegedly asked her to meet him in the locker room.

The second victim reportedly went with the girl because she was concerned about her friend being alone.

Officials say when the two girls arrived in the locker room, the first started to engage in sexual activity with Lee. After a period of time, deputies were told that Lee allegedly wanted to have sexual activity with the second girl.

Deputies say she refused, and lights went out in the locker room, where Lee then pulled down her pants and allegedly tried to force her to have sex with him.

The second girl resisted and reportedly kicked Lee in his knee that was previously injured. Officials were told Lee then hit her, pushed her to the ground, and choked her.

Lights came back on in the locker room, where Lee was said to have stopped, and the two girls fled.

After one of the victims reported it to the counselor, the counselor reached out to law enforcement.

Lee was then arrested and charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior and taken to Bay County Jail.

Earlier this afternoon, Bay District Schools sent out a comment on the arrest stating:

“We were horrified to learn of this alleged assault on campus and are doing all we can to support the victims in this case. We cannot comment further on an ongoing law enforcement investigation but are confident in the judicial process and the work of our partners at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Student safety is, and always will be, our number one priority and we’re constantly reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure we’re providing the safest environments possible for our students and staff. We want to assure our parents, and our entire community, that we will not tolerate criminal activity on our campus and we will leverage every resource we have to remove any students who are intent on breaking the law.”

The investigation is currently ongoing.

