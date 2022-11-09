Choctaw’s First Round Match Up Moved to Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Choctaw Indians are moving their first round match with St. Augustine to Saturday.

Choctaw, after ending the year with 3 straight wins, secured the fifth seed in Region 1 of the 3S class playoffs. Originally scheduled for Friday, their game against the Yellow Jackets in St. Augustine has been moved to Saturday at 5pm in prep for Tropical Storm Nicole.

