Choctaw’s First Round Match Up Moved to Saturday

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Choctaw Indians are moving their first round match with St. Augustine to Saturday.

Choctaw, after ending the year with 3 straight wins, secured the fifth seed in Region 1 of the 3S class playoffs. Originally scheduled for Friday, their game against the Yellow Jackets in St. Augustine has been moved to Saturday at 5pm in prep for Tropical Storm Nicole.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
Generic police lights
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County
Bicyclist vs car accident on 231.
Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231

Latest News

Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
State Volleyball Match Between Liberty and Baker Moved to Sunday
Tuesday Night High School Soccer - South Walton @ Arnold
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Liberty prepares to open fall camp
Liberty Volleyball Preparing for State Title Game