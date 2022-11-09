Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

By Sam Martello
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City.

The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.

You can pre-order meals at www.GreekBakeSale.org. All pre-orders must be made by November 12th.

There will also be a silent auction during the event.

Pastitsio, dolmades, gyros, spinach and cheese pies, and so much more will be ready for the community to enjoy.

