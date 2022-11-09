CRA Executive Director position gets temporarily filled

By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The downfall of one former Panama City employee is causing the Community Redevelopment Agency Board to move some pieces around to keep things moving.

They appointed City Manager Mark McQueen as the temporary Executive Director of the CRA at Tuesday’s meeting.

McQueen said he’s humbled for the opportunity and is determined to promote transparency to the public.

All of this comes on the heels of former city employee Michael Johnson being accused of embezzling an estimated $470,000.

”We’re looking forward to the way ahead which includes having an outside entity called ECRC to help augment my staff to ensure the programs and procedures are all in place so we can have a CRA that helps affect positively four different districts in the city.” McQueen said.

He said he isn’t sure how long he will be filling the position.

City leaders agreed to ask staff to bring a proposed contract for a forensic audit to the table at the last commission meeting.

They’re now focused on preparing a proposal to solicit to possible auditing firms that will be posted Nov. 11.

