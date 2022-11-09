Daffin Park’s makeover will have to wait

By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City commissioners rejected all four bids that were received for the Daffin Park Phase 1 Improvement Project.

The bids were too expensive. The lowest bid was around $4.8 million when the city slated close to $2.5 million for the project.

Commissioners said inflation played a role in the steep numbers. Local competing construction projects were also a factor.

”We’re in a territory that a commission, a mayor, city staff have never been in before,” said Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas. “So all of this rebuild, there were a lot of things thrown at us, a lot of promises thrown at us, and things aren’t quite panning out that way. But, we’re optimistic and we know good things are still coming.”

City leaders said they’ll have to shift funding a little bit to see how the park can be completed within a specific budget.

