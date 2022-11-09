‘Exceptional’ discovery: Bronze statues dating back to Roman times found

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Italy is hailing an “exceptional” discovery after archaeologists uncovered more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues.

The statues reportedly date back to ancient Roman times.

Archaeologists said the statues were found in thermal baths in San Casciano Dei Bagni, a hilltop town in Tuscany.

The muddy ruins of an ancient bath house have been explored by archaeologists since 2019.

A researcher coordinating the dig said the statues used to adorn a sanctuary before they were immersed in thermal waters, in a sort of ritual, “probably around the 1st century A.D.”

A top culture ministry official is calling it one of the most remarkable discoveries “in the history of the ancient Mediterranean.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Abel Ortiz was given two Life sentences Tuesday for his part in the Dec. 29, 2019 attempted...
Ortiz sentenced to life for Beach murder
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor

Latest News

FILE - A railroad crossing is seen in this file photo. The railroads are offering the biggest...
Potential railroad strike delayed until early December
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims