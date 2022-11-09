Gulf County Schools set to close as district monitors Nicole

(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Superintendent Jim Norton of Gulf District Schools sent out an announcement early Wednesday afternoon in regards to Tropical Storm Nicole.

With inclement weather being monitored, Norton said the district decided to close all Gulf District Schools for Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11.

Norton added state and local authorities predicted intense winds would make driving school buses too dangerous.

Schools are planned to open again on Monday, Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Abel Ortiz was given two Life sentences Tuesday for his part in the Dec. 29, 2019 attempted...
Ortiz sentenced to life for Beach murder
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor

Latest News

Jay Trumball Florida State Senate District 2
Jay Trumball Florida State Senate District 2
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt Your New Pet Today at Bay County Animal Services
Jimmy Patronis Re-Elected as State CFO
State CFO Jimmy Patronis speaks after re-election