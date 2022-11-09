Gulf County Schools set to close as district monitors Nicole

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Superintendent Jim Norton of Gulf District Schools sent out an announcement early Wednesday afternoon in regards to Tropical Storm Nicole.

With inclement weather being monitored, Norton said the district decided to close all Gulf District Schools for Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11.

Norton added state and local authorities predicted intense winds would make driving school buses too dangerous.

Schools are planned to open again on Monday, Nov. 14.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.