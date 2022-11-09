Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City

Panama City might annex a new Oxford Home.
Panama City might annex a new Oxford Home.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting.

City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County.

The property will use Panama City utilities if it’s annexed.

However, some residents voiced their concerns about another Oxford Home being in the city.

Oxford Homes often include people who are recovering from addiction.

“I do want to make very clear that the people who came up today, there was no one who had a lack of empathy for the situation of the Oxford House,” said Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas. “They just want to figure out how all this works and what is required of those who live there, and what authority the city has.”

There’s a hearing scheduled for the possible annexation in a few weeks.

