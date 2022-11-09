PCB officials rename road to honor Pineapple Willy’s creator Bill Buskell

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A longtime local and pioneer is being remembered in a major way. Panama City Beach officials have renamed a portion of South Thomas Drive to honor founder of Pineapple Willy’s, Bill Buskell.

Friends and family gathered in front of the restaurant where city officials revealed Bill “Pine” Buskell Memorial Drive. The big reveal took place on the one-year anniversary of Buskell’s passing.

Eric Buskell, Bill Buskell’s son, says he is honored by the dedication.

“The city has been really good to us. My family and I were so proud that he has this legacy,” Eric said. “It’s a very proud moment. I appreciate all the community coming out today too. It was a nice big representation. It was an honor.”

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon was there for the groundbreaking moment.

“The minute we heard about the idea we were all on board because we know how much he did for Panama City Beach,” Sheldon said. “This is the least we can do, to give back to Pine and his family. So, every day when they drive down the road they can see the sign, they can see the remembrance and they can see that the community cared about everything that Pine did, whether it was starting Beach Care Services or it was just giving to charities nonstop. There was nobody more giving in Panama City Beach than Pine.

Bill Buskell passed away on Nov. 8 last year after suffering a heart attack.

His restaurant, Pineapple Willy’s, continue to raise funds in his honor for Beach Care Services.

