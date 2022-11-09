State CFO Jimmy Patronis speaks after re-election

By Jessica Foster
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer has been re-elected. Local Republican Jimmy Patronis will serve another term as CFO. In addition to handling the state’s accounts, the CFO handles the state’s insurance issues and is the state’s fire marshal as well.

Patronis talked with NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster about his priorities moving forward. He says he plans to tackle the state’s insurance crisis. To view the full interview, click on the video above.

