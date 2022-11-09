State Volleyball Match Between Liberty and Baker Moved to Sunday

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs were supposed to play their State Title game against Baker on Friday, they’ll now play it on Sunday.

With the potential threat of Tropical Storm Nicole impacting the later part of the week, the FHSAA decided to reschedule the title game to Sunday at 1PM CT to provide as much safety for teams and fans as possible.

While the up in the air schedule did cause some stress when booking hotel rooms, Coach Sewell says her girls aren’t to worry about the gameday switch itself, they’re still just as ready to write the next chapter in the Liberty County history books.

“Every practice we’re working on things. Individual things and also team things. It’s the same thing when we talked about the Willinston game. I want them to understand, it’s the state semifinal. You know in volleyball you don’t travel, there’s only four teams left, it’s a big deal. We won that now there’s only two teams left; this is a huge deal. Only two other teams in liberty history have done this, and I told them it’s their story to write, do they want to make history, and let’s finish on top. You know we watched some film on Baker and they’re going to bring their game, they’re playing to win to. We got to be ready.”

This being the Bulldog’s first state title appearance since 2012, Coach Sewell the head coach then as well, they’ll look to bring home some hardware this time around.

