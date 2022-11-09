Tourism leaders finalize student workforce scholarships

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local tourism leaders are looking at ways to make the American dream a more realistic goal for students in our area.

Visit Panama City Beach has a new program in the works ultimately providing scholarships for students interested in furthering their education to get a job in tourism or hospitality.

Officials said they’re working with Bay District Schools to create career academies for high school students.

Scholarships will also be available at Haney Technical College, Gulf Coast State College, and Florida State University Panama City Campus.

“You know whether it’s banking and finance, or accounting, marketing and real estate. All of those jobs are dependent upon the tourism industry,” Dan Rowe, Executive Director of the Bay County Tourist Development Council, said.

Tourism leaders said they’re in the process of finalizing details for what the qualifications will be.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.