Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet and cooler night tonight in NWFL with mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the 50s area wide. Winds will be NE at 10 mph. As we head into Wednesday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall over the east coast of Florida Wednesday night. On Thursday Nicole is forecast to gradually turn north and could bring impacts to NWFL depending on when that turn occurs. Right now rain and gusty winds are the likely impacts with 1-2′ of surge possible over Franklin Co. Rainfall totals will be 1-2″ with the heaviest totals east. Winds will gust to tropical storm force Thursday late day and evening. The impacts from Nicole move north of our area by Friday morning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

