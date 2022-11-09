Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite clouds moving into our skies. We’ll be on the partly cloudy side for the morning with a general increase in the upper-level clouds throughout the day. But no rain chances today under any clouds. We’ll talk more about when it could rain ahead in the forecast in a little bit.

It’s a cooler feel out this morning, and many will want a light jacket. A breezy northeasterly wind has settled in for today and it’s drawing from an air mass well up into the Northeastern US to cool us off. We’ll get the morning started in the 50s and be quite slow to warm. So, a jacket will do you well out the door this morning.

We’ll gradually reach the mid 60s by late morning and maybe finish lunch off just about touching off 70 degrees by the early afternoon. Highs today only top out around 73 this afternoon.

The northeasterly breeze will remain quite stiff. In fact, that breeze will increase as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to slide toward the Florida East Coast making landfall around the Space Coast overnight tonight and into early Thursday morning. The breezy weather picks up tomorrow with winds up to 25-35mph at times, then gradually falling back down to 15-25 on Friday.

Thursday into Friday, Nicole looks to make a northerly turn perhaps up I-75 or just into the Big Bend/Eastern Panhandle to our east. We’ll likely reside on the western side of this storm which will be quite the sheared side with limited rain totals for the Panhandle.Rain totals for NWFL may only reach up 1-2″ for our Eastern Counties, east of the Apalachicola River to near an inch between Hwy231 and 331, to less than an inch west of Hwy331.

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 73. Your 7 Day Forecast has winds picking up into Thursday from Tropical Storm Nicole with rain chances increasing Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

