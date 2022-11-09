Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing

A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of drug trafficking Wednesday, but she never returned once deliberations began and is now a fugitive, State Attorney Larry Basford announced.(State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman found guilty for drug trafficking Wednesday never returned after deliberations began, and the court judge has issued a capias for her arrest.

Ashley Yvonne Peters, 37, was originally arrested after being involved in a traffic stop in 2020, where a K-9 had reportedly detected the odor of narcotics coming from the car.

Before the officer could search her, officials say Peters admitted to having an ounce of meth in her underwear. When a search was done, the officer found a digital scale, syringes, and other paraphernalia.

Peters was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence, and is now considered a fugitive.

Officials say she’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall, around 200 pounds. For more information, you can call 850-381-7454.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Abel Ortiz was given two Life sentences Tuesday for his part in the Dec. 29, 2019 attempted...
Ortiz sentenced to life for Beach murder
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

Latest News

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge
Several school districts close ahead of Nicole.
Multiple school districts set to close ahead of Nicole
Jay Trumball Florida State Senate District 2
Jay Trumball Florida State Senate District 2
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services
Adopt a Pet at Bay County Animal Services