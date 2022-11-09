Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman found guilty for drug trafficking Wednesday never returned after deliberations began, and the court judge has issued a capias for her arrest.

Ashley Yvonne Peters, 37, was originally arrested after being involved in a traffic stop in 2020, where a K-9 had reportedly detected the odor of narcotics coming from the car.

Before the officer could search her, officials say Peters admitted to having an ounce of meth in her underwear. When a search was done, the officer found a digital scale, syringes, and other paraphernalia.

Peters was charged with trafficking in meth, possession of paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence, and is now considered a fugitive.

Officials say she’s about 5 feet 3 inches tall, around 200 pounds. For more information, you can call 850-381-7454.

