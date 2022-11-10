7 Arnold Athletes Sign to Colleges

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 7 Arnold high school athletes sign to play college athletics today.

Emma Hampton signs a volleyball scholarship with the University of Mobile.

Cadence Goeden signs a volleyball offer with Birmingham Southern.

Zoe Looker is off to the University of North Florida on a soccer scholarship.

Kendal Coreil gets a soccer scholarship at Columbus State University.

Ethan Gill heads to Shawnee Community College up in Illinois to play baseball.

Baseball player Brayden Black is off to South Georgia Community College.

Cole Savage heads to Enterprise State to play baseball.

