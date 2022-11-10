8 Mosley Athletes Signed to College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 8 Mosley High School athletes signed to play college athletics today.

Soccer

Toni Clark signing a soccer offer from Georgia Southwestern State.

Volleyball

Kya Colston up signs a volleyball scholarship with the University of West Florida.

Kumara Flanagain will continue to be Kya’s teammate in college, she too signing to play volleyball at U-W-F.

Alysia Fingall is moving north with a volleyball scholarship at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Baseball

Jacob Payne signing with Gulf Coast.

Hudson Rowan signs his deal with Florida State University.

Luke Elmore gets an appointment to the Air Force Academy, will play baseball for the Falcons.

Casey Morgan will stay close to home as he signs with Northwest Florida.

