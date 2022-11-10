8 Mosley Athletes Signed to College

By Braden Maloy
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 8 Mosley High School athletes signed to play college athletics today.

Soccer

Toni Clark signing a soccer offer from Georgia Southwestern State.

Volleyball

Kya Colston up signs a volleyball scholarship with the University of West Florida.

Kumara Flanagain will continue to be Kya’s teammate in college, she too signing to play volleyball at U-W-F.

Alysia Fingall is moving north with a volleyball scholarship at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

Baseball

Jacob Payne signing with Gulf Coast.

Hudson Rowan signs his deal with Florida State University.

Luke Elmore gets an appointment to the Air Force Academy, will play baseball for the Falcons.

Casey Morgan will stay close to home as he signs with Northwest Florida.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Abel Ortiz was given two Life sentences Tuesday for his part in the Dec. 29, 2019 attempted...
Ortiz sentenced to life for Beach murder
Several school districts close ahead of Nicole.
Multiple school districts set to close ahead of Nicole
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week
Hunter Dye is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
Week One has Bay at Arnold
American Charlie Game of the Week - Holmes County at Freeport
7 Arnold Athletes Sign to Colleges
Choctaw’s First Round Match Up Moved to Saturday