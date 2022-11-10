Affidavit: Man attacks, kidnaps woman over lottery ticket

Dontrell Hanes
Dontrell Hanes(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A man in Memphis accused of attacking a woman in her own home because of a lottery ticket is facing over a dozen charges, according to an affidavit obtained by WMC.

Investigators say Dontrell Hanes, 43, confronted the woman at her home Tuesday, upset he did not receive his lottery ticket and money he said she owed him.

The woman refused to let Hanes inside and spoke with him through the door. The affidavit states he eventually got inside through the garage by kicking in the door.

Hanes is accused of hitting and choking the victim before demanding she transfer money into his account.

According to investigators, Hanes told the woman she was coming with him and dragged her out the front door and into his vehicle.

He allegedly told her he was going to “shoot up someone’s house” and grabbed a handgun from underneath the driver’s seat.

Instead, investigators say Hanes drove to Mississippi where they stopped to eat. Hanes allegedly demanded $10,000 but the woman refused.

The affidavit states Hanes let the woman make a phone call that allowed police to ping the location of her phone and respond.

When officers arrived, Hanes became physically and verbally combative, according to authorities. He was eventually taken into custody and charged.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
Several school districts close ahead of Nicole.
Multiple school districts set to close ahead of Nicole
Apollo Greek &amp; Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders...
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge
The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death

Latest News

Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
FILE - This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and...
Biden to meet China’s Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Wall Street surges; Dow up 1,000 points on cooling inflation
Army veteran and retired Evansville doctor celebrates 100th birthday
WWII veteran and retired doctor celebrates 100 years of life