American Charlie Game of the Week - Holmes County at Freeport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week our American Charlie Game of the Week has us focused on the playoff game between Holmes and Freeport, who meet Friday on the latter’s field in a 1-R regional semifinal. That being the first of five necessary wins for a team to claim a state championship in that class.

The Blue Devils come into the playoffs with a 6-4 record. The Bulldogs are 5-5. This will be a rematch of a game they played back in mid-October.

The Blue Devils built themselves a big halftime lead. Freeport rallied big time in the second half to win the 38-34.

Both coaches saying they’re looking forward to this rematch, and no matter what happens, well both say they’re proud of their teams for what they’ve already accomplished.

“For our school this is the first time in school history that we’ve made the playoffs five years in a row. So we’re super excited about that, to meet that milestone. I know our seniors want more than that though,” Coach Arntz said.

“This is our third year in a row making the state playoffs and that is the school record. It has never been done, last year was a back to back and this is back to back to back situation. And that has been one of the things we’ve strived for since the beginning of the season, was to have this opportunity. So to meet that goal is a big plus for our kids in our program,” said Coach Lee.

The winner of Friday’s game will move on to play 10-0 Northview, the Chiefs a top seed in the region and getting a first round bye. The game at Freeport set for 7 and is one of many we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

