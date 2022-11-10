Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

