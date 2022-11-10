Bay EDA is setting the bar high as 2023 approaches

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Economic Development Development Alliance held an Executive Committee and Investors Joint Meeting Wednesday morning at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.

Bay EDA officials reported a stellar 2022 year with the announcements of five new company projects coming to the area.

President Becca Hardin said it’s all about building that momentum into the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

A number of “hot” projects in the works include companies that specialize in aviation, maintenance repair and overhaul, and marine manufacturing.

However, one company in particular Bay EDA has its sights set on is extremely competitive.

“We want to continue to stay in the game,” Hardin said. “Hopefully we can be competitive to push this one over the finish line, but it’s very competitive when you’re working a monster project with 1800 employees. You’ve got to continue to strive to not get eliminated.”

They haven’t announced the name as of yet.

Hardin said the company wants to make a final decision by the end of the first quarter.

