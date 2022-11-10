Bay EDA is setting the bar high as 2023 approaches

A company offering 1,800 jobs and a $500 million capital investment could choose Bay County.
A company offering 1,800 jobs and a $500 million capital investment could choose Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Economic Development Development Alliance held an Executive Committee and Investors Joint Meeting Wednesday morning at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City.

Bay EDA officials reported a stellar 2022 year with the announcements of five new company projects coming to the area.

President Becca Hardin said it’s all about building that momentum into the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

A number of “hot” projects in the works include companies that specialize in aviation, maintenance repair and overhaul, and marine manufacturing.

However, one company in particular Bay EDA has its sights set on is extremely competitive.

“We want to continue to stay in the game,” Hardin said. “Hopefully we can be competitive to push this one over the finish line, but it’s very competitive when you’re working a monster project with 1800 employees. You’ve got to continue to strive to not get eliminated.”

They haven’t announced the name as of yet.

Hardin said the company wants to make a final decision by the end of the first quarter.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death
Abel Ortiz was given two Life sentences Tuesday for his part in the Dec. 29, 2019 attempted...
Ortiz sentenced to life for Beach murder
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor.
Two arrested after allegedly kidnaping a Minor
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

Latest News

Hurricane Nicole will bring rain and some wind to NWFL on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Smiling faces welcomed Chris Smith to Emerald Coast Middle School on Wednesday.
Emerald Coast Middle School Kidcam - 6pm
Titus Road Opening
Bay District Teacher Rally
The City of Lynn Haven applied for close to $72 million worth of grants.
Lynn Haven shows positive growth in rebuild process