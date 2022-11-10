Celebrating Veterans Day with the Man in the Sea Museum

By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum is inviting you out tomorrow to celebrate the veterans in our area.

Starting at 4:00 p.m. in front of History Class and The Center for the Arts, veterans will tell stories about their diving experiences.

Then after that, visitors can watch a movie about Sea Lab.

The event will end at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
Several school districts close ahead of Nicole.
Multiple school districts set to close ahead of Nicole
Apollo Greek &amp; Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders...
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge
The Freeport man was attempting a left turn when he lost control of his motorcycle and ran off...
Motorcycle crash in Walton County ends in death

Latest News

Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall In Florida: Live from Franklin County
Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall In Florida: Live from Franklin County
Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall In Florida: Live from Franklin County
Hurricane Nicole Makes Landfall in Florida: Live from Franklin County
The Panama City Police Department is promoting 'Move Over' awareness month.
Panama City Police joins NHTSA’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign
Arnold High School
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...