Celebrating Veterans Day with the Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum is inviting you out tomorrow to celebrate the veterans in our area.

Starting at 4:00 p.m. in front of History Class and The Center for the Arts, veterans will tell stories about their diving experiences.

Then after that, visitors can watch a movie about Sea Lab.

The event will end at 7:00 p.m.

