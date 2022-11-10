Celebrating Veterans Day with the Man in the Sea Museum
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Man in the Sea Museum is inviting you out tomorrow to celebrate the veterans in our area.
Starting at 4:00 p.m. in front of History Class and The Center for the Arts, veterans will tell stories about their diving experiences.
Then after that, visitors can watch a movie about Sea Lab.
The event will end at 7:00 p.m.
