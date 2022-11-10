Chipley senior signs scholarship offer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday marked the start of an early signing period. Chipley senior Kelcy Cooper among those taking advantage of that. Kelcy Monday signing a softball scholarship with Enterprise State up in Alabama. This way this business is taken care of before she begins play in her senior season. Kelcy a pitcher and middle infielder, impressive at the plate in her first three seasons, a .440 average, a .758 on base percentage, with 40 RBI. She’s also stolen 25 bases. She’s a two time FACA All State player. And she’s no slouch off the diamond, Senior class president, Student council president, with a GPA of 4.4!

