Falling Into Fun with holiday family recipes
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving is just two weeks away. The NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to share family recipes that you can cook up for the holidays.
In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Sam shared a squash casserole recipe she learned from her hometown neighbor.
This is a simple dish that is just as delicious as leftovers!
You can check out the full recipe below.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.