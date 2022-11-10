Hunter Dye is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hunter Dye is senior golfer at Mosley where he sports a 4.2 GPA and a course handicap that’s even lower

“Ever since I’ve known Hunter he’s been fully engaged in golf, just enjoyed it,” Coach Eads said.

“I really just didn’t play many other sports and my parents just encouraged me to try golf and ever since the very beginning I just loved it, I just fell in love with the sport and love coming out here everyday,” Hunter stated.

The driving range and putting greens aren’t the only place Hunter is putting in the work, he knows his academics are just as crucial.

“It is better to be an all-around good person than just to be a good athlete because while being a good athlete it important, I think that for my future good academics is also essential.”

“He’s just self-motivated. He knows what he needs to do and he gets it done.”

Hunter’s motivation comes from his family and a drive to do what he loves.

“My dad has always been very supportive of me, both my parents overall, he always just encouraged me to follow my dreams and do whatever I want to do.”

Next year Hunter plans to be a tiger but looks to take his talent to the skies instead of the fairway but his coach has no doubt he’ll succeed at that too.

“I will be attending Auburn University and they are the only school in the SEC with a flight school on campus and I will be training for that.”

“He dedicates himself to whatever he’s pursuing, just as he’s going to start flying so I know he’s going to dedicate himself to that just as he did to golf.”

Even though pilot is on the mind for Hunter, golf will never play second tee.

“It is something that I will do for my entire life.”

And for Hunter staying fresh on the course is right on par.

