Lynn Haven shows positive growth in rebuild process

The City of Lynn Haven applied for close to $72 million worth of grants.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven is continuing its rebuild efforts after all of its city facilities were either damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

City Manager Vickie Gainer gave an update on the city’s progress at Wednesday’s Bay EDA Investors Meeting.

Some main city projects include the EOC Building, City Hall, gymnasium, and police station.

Citizens have used temporary facilities in the interim.

Gainer said the completion of these projects is necessary as more people flock to the area.

“People are coming back in and they’re moving back into residential areas, and town homes,” Gainer said. “Apartments are being built everywhere. We anticipate to see this growth for the next couple of years.”

The city manager said Lynn Haven has applied for close to $72 million worth of grants.

It’s received a little more than $23 million in grants at this point.

FEMA and insurance are covering a good amount of the city’s rebuild projects.

Many major projects should be finished by 2023.

