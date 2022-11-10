New Titus Road construction is complete

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is getting ready to open up another road. Phase one of the Titus Road Connector Project has been completed.

The three-million-dollar job connects County Road 231 to State Road 390 and starting November 10th at 9 a.m. drivers will be able to ride on the new route.

The move is expected to help alleviate heavy traffic during commutes, help drivers get to their destinations faster and further safety.

Chief Infrastructure Officer for Bay County Keith Bryant says the plan started as a safety measure but evolved into a capacity project.

“In the morning and the afternoons, you have a lot of traffic coming from the elementary schools. We were getting substantial cues back here at 231, this will help with that. This is another path that traffic can take,” said Bryant. “I have a saying that is pretty much true. There are some problems that only asphalt can solve, and this was one of them.”

Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm says the connector road was long overdue.

“People are anxious for this to be open, and tomorrow is going to be the day,” Hamm said. “So, it’s long awaited, and I think the people are going to like it. And like I said it’s just the beginning of more to come up here you know it’s going to make life easier. First responders if there’s any kind of emergencies back in here, they’ll have an easier was to get to them. It’s just going to be an all-around great aspect to for our community.”

Officials are already working on phase two of the Titus Road Connector Project which will connect to Mill Bayou Boulevard.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.