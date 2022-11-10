Panama City Police joins NHTSA’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are taking the importance of wearing a seat belt to the next level. Starting Friday, the department is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) “Click It or Ticket” Campaign.

According to NHTSA, 2019 showed 9,466 vehicle passengers were killed in crashes while being unbuckled in the United States. Experts say that same year, 55% of passengers that were killed at night were not wearing their seat belts.

NHTSA states twice as many males were killed compared to females, also with lower belt use rates. Of all males killed in accidents in 2019, 51% were unrestrained. Of all females killed, 40% were unbuckled.

According to PCPD, officers will be looking for drivers and occupants failing to wear their seatbelt in an effort to reduce fatal crashes in our community.

““As a driver, you are responsible for your vehicle,” Deputy Chief John Moore said. “Please ensure all occupants, especially children, are wearing their seatbelts or secured in a federally approved child restraint device before you put the vehicle in motion. It’s a simple step that may save your life or the life of a loved one.”

The campaign will be going on until Nov. 20.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.