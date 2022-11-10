Panama City showcases military history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is partnering with local museums and other groups to honor the history of the military.

Right when you walk into city hall you can’t miss this historic display. You are instantly transported to certain times in the past.

This history lesson is about honoring those who served. Tyndall Air Force Base, the Naval Support Activity-Panama City as well as the Man in the Sea Museum all partnered with the city to make it happen.

“We think about this time of year and we Veterans’ Day and certainly the city of Panama City is continuing doing its salute to our men and women in uniform and to those veterans who have served our nation so well,” said Mark McQueen.

Every branch showcases something different in history.

“All of these come together to help us better understand our history understand the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served this nation,” said McQueen.

Some displays even dating back to World War II. Local historian Peter Coffman showed off some of his collection.

“It’s very important a lot of these pieces of history are kind of getting lost time is rolling by,” said Peter Coffman. “Obviously 1945 the end of WWII that’s probably about three almost four generations ago now, and that greatest generation that fought that war and won that war we need to remember they were just people,” said Coffman.

One item Coffman brought, an A-2 bomber jacket, common attire for a pilot during that time.

Pieces of history that should never be forgotten.

“This is just rich history that need to be shared,” said McQueen.

You can check out the display until November 21st. The display will be closed Friday for Veterans’ Day and will open back up that Monday the 14th.

