Students Send Cards To Veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Veterans Day. A day to recognize all who have honorably served, and a chance to recognize the fact that every veteran has their own story.

Robert Ivey was in the Air Force for more than 20 years, with stints in the Korean and Vietnam war.

“There were good days, and there were bad days, but we took care of the bad days. Sometimes you would just - really just - want to throw the towel in... But other than that, we were alright, we did our job,” said Ivey.

There are thousands of stories like Robert’s, with thousands of heroes who possess them. When soldiers returned home from Vietnam, though, there were few celebrating them, and there were no welcome home parties.

“It made me feel kinda down because our country wasn’t behind us when we were doing that. We went to serve our country, but our country wasn’t serving us,” said Henry Wolf, Vietnam War veteran.

That’s why the gifts handed out today at Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home were so special. Students from various Bay County schools helped welcome home veterans retroactively. Cards and drawings were given to veterans - including Ivey and Wolf - as a symbol of gratitude.

”They would say ‘Welcome Home,’ and that was one thing we really wanted, was to be welcomed back,” said Wolf.

Those old enough to write left ‘thank you’ messages, while those who couldn’t colored in pictures to say thanks. Although the messages were small, they made a big impact.

“It feels good - it looks good, feels real good - it makes you proud, proud to be an American,” Ivey said.

A perfect example of working to make the world a better place, with the same fighting spirit of the veterans they sought to honor.

