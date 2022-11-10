This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ryann Daniel is a 10th grader at Bozeman High School.

She says the high school is like a home away from home for her.

“The community and the teachers here is just awesome,” Daniel said. “I feel like I’m at home here twenty four seven.”

Ryann is filled with joy when talking about her favorite classes at Bozeman.

“I love coming to Bozeman because of the giant AG program that we have,” Daniel said. “We have a lot of different kinds of plants and animals. And I especially love my ASL class and my drama club.”

But the drama club is especially near and dear to Ryann’s heart.

“Theatre and musicals and things like that are a really big part of my life,” Daniel said. “And so being able to do it at school is just really big.”

Outside of school, Ryann may look like your typical high schooler.

“I like volunteering in my community and I love baking,” Daniel said. “Reading is a really big part of my life and literature. Music, art are really big parts of my after school life.”

But what sets her apart, is her care for others through volunteer work.

“Being able to give back to people and help as much as I can, like it makes my heart happy,” Daniel said. “Because there’s a lot of people that’s done amazing things for me. And just being able to give back to my community, it lightens my day. It’s like winning the lottery for me.”

Ryann says it’s the people in her life that make winning the award so special.

“Getting recognized for this is honestly really cool because I wouldn’t be the student and person I am today without my best friends and my mom,” Daniel said. “And especially my theatre and ASL teacher Mrs.Gorman-Tavenier. She shaped my character and just me as a person a lot. And I really have to thank her because she’s made me who I am today.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, Ryann Daniel.

