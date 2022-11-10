This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mason Brown is an Advanced Placement teacher at Arnold High School.

Mr. Brown got into teaching so he could affect the students around him.

“I’ve always wanted to impact children and try to change lives,” Mr. Brown said. “And teaching lets me do that every single day.”

He says the students at Arnold give him a chance to influence their lives.

“I love the students here at Arnold,” Mr. Brown said. “I love the mix, it’s a very diverse group of kids that I get to work with every day. And I love getting to work with the high schoolers because I get six different every day. I’m able to reach over one hundred and fifty kids each day.”

Over the summer, Mr. Brown got an opportunity to further his education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

“It’s the first online masters program Harvard has done,” Mr. Brown said. “There were lots and lots of applicants . They selected ninety of us for the inaugural class, we’re the first group.”

Mr. brown is one of three teachers in Florida to get chosen for the program and the only public school teacher in Florida selected.

He says getting selected is a really good feeling.

“And I have to say the program is amazing. The amount that I am learning and the impact and the ability of my professors is outstanding, which is helping me help my students better.”

Mr. brown is honored to be nominated by his former student.

“It means a whole lot,” Mr. Brown said. “It’s a really great feeling to be recognized and to know that one of my students thought that much about me to make sure that they nominated me so I could win.”

Winning the award shows he’s right where he needs to be.

“Every day I try to do what I can for my students,” Mr. Brown said. “I try to be the teacher I wish I had when I was their age. And make sure they have every thing they need to be successful.”

Congratulations to this week’s golden apple award winner, Mason Brown.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.