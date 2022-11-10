Thursday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for now, but by the afternoon we’ll want the umbrellas.

So, go ahead and bring them with you out the door today as rain will become more and more likely by late afternoon and into the evening across NWFL.

As Nicole continues to traverse the Peninsula of FL and head toward the Eastern Panhandle, we’ll see our winds pick up. A Wind Advisory is in effect through tonight for gusty winds of up to 40mph.

We’re pretty cool out in the breeze this morning, so go ahead and grab a light rain jacket as well. Temperatures get started in the low to mid 60s today. Highs today only top out around 71 this afternoon.

We’ll likely reside on the western side of this storm which will be quite the sheared side with limited rain totals for the Panhandle. Rain totals for NWFL may only reach up 1-2″ for our Eastern Counties, east of the Apalachicola River to near an inch between Hwy231 and 331, to less than an inch west of Hwy331. Rain will subside overnight and be just about gone by sunrise on Friday.

After today’s winds of up to 40mph at times, they’ll gradually fall back down to 15-25 on Friday, subsiding further into Friday evening.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 71. Your 7 Day Forecast has winds picking up today from Tropical Storm Nicole with rain chances increasing by midday and afternoon into tonight.

