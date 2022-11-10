Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.

Officials say the vehicle crashed into several small trees before coming to rest on its side. Driver Danny Lee Woody, 65, of Youngstown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the accident likely occurred between 7 p.m. and midnight. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has any other information is asked to call 859-872-3100 or report tips anonymously by downloading PCPD’s Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.