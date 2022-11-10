War hero is overwhelmed with joy after getting special gift

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local veteran received a gift he can use for years.

William Sean Fowler is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who lives next to a WWII Veteran in Panama City Beach.

His next-door neighbor noticed he needed a new HVAC unit and plotted a surprise behind his back with the VFW and Mills Heating & Air to make it all happen.

The owner of Mills is also a vet, so he was more than happy to oblige.

Fowler said he was speechless when he heard the news.

“It really means so much to me,” Fowler said. “I’m so appreciative of Mills, the Post VFW 10555, Legion 402 and my next door neighbor Ken Hoffman who’s a WWII veteran. [He’s] the one who put me in for it. I’ve never received anything like this in my whole life.”

Fowler said he’s needed a new unit for a long time.

He also said he’s blessed to be the recipient of it.

