Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Nicole will make landfall over east Florida tonight and gradually move across the peninsula overnight. Nicole will weaken quite a bit before passing east of our area on Thursday. It will get close enough to bring some rain and wind during the afternoon/evening hours. Right now we are expecting 1-2″ of rain and winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We may also see some surge in Franklin Co. depending on the final track Nicole.

For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will fall to near 60. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Thursday skies will be cloudy. Highs will reach near 70. Rain chances will be near 0% near Ft. Walton Beach and Crestview and near 100% near Marianna and Apalach. Rain totals will be near 0 west and 2″+ east. Winds will be a little strong east and a little lighter west, but we do not expect winds much stronger than 40 mph gusts. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph.

The rain exits by midnight Thursday night and we should see some sun and improving conditions on Friday. The sunshine will last through the weekend.

