American Charlie’s kicking off Veterans Day Salute

veteran's day salute
veteran's day salute(_5m72u_414ppo4ck2sag | WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - American Charlie’s grill and tavern in Panama City Beach kicked off its Veteran’s Day celebration Thursday.

The restaurant joins several others in Bay County for the second annual Veteran’s Day Salute to honor those who have served our country.

The opening ceremonies were held at American Charlies, helping kick off a four-day celebration. Veterans and their families were treated to live music and food throughout the evening.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend at different locations, including a Vietnam veteran honor ride Friday morning at Buster’s Boardwalk...

Event organizers say this is one way they can honor veterans.

Patrick Conway is a veteran himself and says he does not want the sacrifices our war heroes have made to go unnoticed.

”I think there is a lot of thanks to go out to veterans, but words are hollow unless you associate them with actions,” said Conway. So, the whole meaning of these four days is to put into action things and activities people can be involved with to show their thanks. To pass on what it means to be a vet and to honor that selfless service that they acted upon when they were in whatever service

The festivities will go throughout the weekend and end on the 13th. All of the proceeds will go to the local homeless vet stand-down program.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
Several school districts close ahead of Nicole.
Multiple school districts set to close ahead of Nicole
Apollo Greek &amp; Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders...
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge

Latest News

The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a...
Click it or Ticket
They may operate out of a small trailer, but there is nothing small about their passion for...
Coffee Food Truck Brews Things Differently
Firefighters in Panama City Beach will have a state of the art place to train. City council...
PCB Fire Rescue will get new fire tower
Halstead signs with Spring Hill
Halstead signs with Spring Hill
Panama City Beach is investing in its firefighters.
PCB Fire Rescue will get new fire tower