American Charlie’s kicking off Veterans Day Salute

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - American Charlie’s grill and tavern in Panama City Beach kicked off its Veteran’s Day celebration Thursday.

The restaurant joins several others in Bay County for the second annual Veteran’s Day Salute to honor those who have served our country.

The opening ceremonies were held at American Charlies, helping kick off a four-day celebration. Veterans and their families were treated to live music and food throughout the evening.

The festivities continue throughout the weekend at different locations, including a Vietnam veteran honor ride Friday morning at Buster’s Boardwalk...

Event organizers say this is one way they can honor veterans.

Patrick Conway is a veteran himself and says he does not want the sacrifices our war heroes have made to go unnoticed.

”I think there is a lot of thanks to go out to veterans, but words are hollow unless you associate them with actions,” said Conway. So, the whole meaning of these four days is to put into action things and activities people can be involved with to show their thanks. To pass on what it means to be a vet and to honor that selfless service that they acted upon when they were in whatever service

The festivities will go throughout the weekend and end on the 13th. All of the proceeds will go to the local homeless vet stand-down program.

