Camryn Halstead signs with Spring Hill

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A South Walton volleyball senior took a big stride towards the future Thursday. Camryn Halstead flanked by her parents, signed a volleyball scholarship with Spring Hill College in Mobile. Camryn got a little emotional as she thanked her parents for getting her to this point. Camryn a three year starter for coach Meaghan Allen and the Seahawks, and one of our Student Athlete of the Week recipients you may recall. As coach Allen puts it, Camryn is one of those athletes who sees what she wants and goes and gets it. No matter how much hard work may stand in the way.

