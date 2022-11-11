Coffee Food Truck Brews Things Differently

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They may operate out of a small trailer, but there is nothing small about their passion for coffee.

Panama City Coffee Company is a locally-loved coffee shop that operates like a food truck. Owner Daniel Pratt, also known for his ‘Coffee on a Bike’, started chasing the dream in the years following Hurricane Michael.

“I’m driving around and I’m looking around and I’m thinking, ‘Somebody needs to do something about this, this is a depressing place to live,” Daniel Pratt, owner of Panama City Coffee Co. said.

That realization quickly turned into motivation, and the Panama City Coffee Co. was born. Their colorful beach-themed trailer can be found serving a piece of paradise in otherwise empty parking lots throughout Bay County.

“I just wanna make the community that I live in a better place, a more fun place, as we keep rebuilding,” Pratt said. “Everything on this truck is local, from who painted it, to the coffee beans that we roasted.”

If you’re a local looking for a new go-to cup of Joe, or a visitor seeking caffeine before a busy day, there’s a good chance you’ll like Daniel’s product. You can keep it simple with a black coffee, or spice it up with a signature latte. just don’t forget to grab a homemade pop-tart before you leave.

While coffee out of a trailer may seem a bit strange, there is no doubt that Daniel’s unique ideas and passion for his products are a perfect blend.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

