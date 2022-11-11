Coping with interest rate hikes in this week’s Consumer Report

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of living, groceries, and interest rates are all going up.

“What the FED has done to basically reduce demand to help supply catch up is make things more expensive to borrow,” Alex Astin, a Financial Advisor with Burns Estate Planning, said.

There has been yet another interest rate hike as the Federal Reserve announced its fourth consecutive three-quarter percentage point raise at the beginning of November.

“Now we’re at 3.75% interest and the FED’s goal is to get to around 4.25-4.5%, once they get there, that’s the federal funds rate,” Astin said. “What it costs banks to borrow overnight.”

While the timeline of how long we’ll be seeing these increases is uncertain, Astin said there are ways to cope.

“We’re used to spending $200 at the grocery store,” Astin said. “Now we’re spending $250-$300. Are there some things we can cut out?”

He said to also take a look at your credit card debt.

“Avoid digging yourself into a further hole,” Astin said. “Make some adjustments now because rates are likely going to stay like this for the foreseeable future.”

If you are being hurt by inflation, Astin said to avoid taking from your IRA or 401K.

“You’re going to take a penalty, a 10% hit if you’re under 59 ½,” Astin said. “You’re also going to pay income tax. That’s just going to bump up taxes when you’re already struggling.”

If you can, Astin said the safe bet is to stash away emergency savings and take from there first.

This recent rate increase has put inflation at a 40-year high and Astin said there could be more interest rate hikes in the future.

