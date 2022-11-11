Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and thanks to all the Veterans for your service.

Skies are finally clearing out from the rains yesterday. But we’ll still have some cloud cover lingering through the morning. And a wet drive as the roads are still saturated from yesterday’s rains. So be careful on the morning commute.

Otherwise, it’s a comfortable start as we’re largely in the 60s right now with a breezy westerly wind. If you’re susceptible to feeling chilly, a light jacket would do you well today. The day will eventually turn mild as sunshine gradually opens up amongst the clouds into the midday and afternoon where highs reach the upper 70s.

We’ll keep the mild weather for the first day of the weekend before changes come Saturday night into Sunday. With mostly sunny skies on Saturday, highs will return to the upper 70s. But a cold front is on approach for Saturday night.

It could produce a brief passing shower as it moves through Saturday evening. Colder air pushes in by Sunday morning where we’ll get going to church with temperatures in the low 40s for most. Highs on Sunday under sunny skies only manage to reach the low 60s!

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds decrease to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs near 77. Your 7 Day Forecast has another mild day for Saturday before a cold front Saturday night brings a chilly northerly breeze back and highs in the low 60s under sunshine on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Apollo Greek &amp; Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders...
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

Latest News

Nicole will move away tonight and take the rain with it.
Thursday Evening Nicole Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing a windy day ahead.
Thursday Forecast
Hurricane Nicole will bring rain and some wind to NWFL on Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll have a breezy day today and a windy one tomorrow.
Wednesday Forecast