Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and thanks to all the Veterans for your service.

Skies are finally clearing out from the rains yesterday. But we’ll still have some cloud cover lingering through the morning. And a wet drive as the roads are still saturated from yesterday’s rains. So be careful on the morning commute.

Otherwise, it’s a comfortable start as we’re largely in the 60s right now with a breezy westerly wind. If you’re susceptible to feeling chilly, a light jacket would do you well today. The day will eventually turn mild as sunshine gradually opens up amongst the clouds into the midday and afternoon where highs reach the upper 70s.

We’ll keep the mild weather for the first day of the weekend before changes come Saturday night into Sunday. With mostly sunny skies on Saturday, highs will return to the upper 70s. But a cold front is on approach for Saturday night.

It could produce a brief passing shower as it moves through Saturday evening. Colder air pushes in by Sunday morning where we’ll get going to church with temperatures in the low 40s for most. Highs on Sunday under sunny skies only manage to reach the low 60s!

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds decrease to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with highs near 77. Your 7 Day Forecast has another mild day for Saturday before a cold front Saturday night brings a chilly northerly breeze back and highs in the low 60s under sunshine on Sunday.

