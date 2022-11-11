Holly Fair begins in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s still mid-November, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas anyway.

An annual fundraiser is getting ready to sprinkle some Christmas spirit.

“I hope you come out and shop and have a holly jolly Holly Fair.” says Lauren Presser, Holly Fair Chair.

The Junior League of Panama City’s Holly Fair event is back.

“It’s a kick off to the holiday season while supporting our community.” Holly Fair Chair, Monica Cramer said.

The magic starts Thursday night at the preview party at the Edgewater Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

The event runs for four jolly days.

“It’s just a fun event, all the customers that come through,” Cramer said. “The festive atmosphere, its just really fun and a great way to kick off the season.”

That also includes a brunch, a day designated for shopping, and another catered to kids.

“We started it just to have a way to get eveyone together for the holiday and to raise money,” Presser said. “And its grown to exponentially to this that you see today.”

Merchants say the event is a great way to knock everything off your Christmas list.

“Everything from home decor, to craft, to jewelry it’s all here.” said Erin Chaffin, Aubrey and Oliver owner.

100% of the proceeds raised will go to community programs including: Kids in the Kitchen, ASAP and the Diaper Bank Closet.

“I think we all know that every community has holes,” Presser said. “Like we have a lot of good nonprofits in our area and our job as the Junior League of Panama City is to fill those gaps to do other things and services in the community that other organizations are not doing.”

Tickets for Holly Fair will be on sale at the door. General admission is $10.

The Junior League of Panama City says this year’s goal is $100,000.

