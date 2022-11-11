The Holly Fair is back

By Alex Joyce
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Junior League of Panama City welcomes the 2022 Holly Fair to the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach.

The event kicked off Thursday with a preview party and continues all weekend until Sunday.

This fair is a ticketed event and those can be found on the Junior League of Panama City’s website.

Today opens with a champagne brunch followed by general shopping. On Sunday, guests can sign up for crafting and photos with Santa.

100 percent of the net proceeds from the Holly Fair will go to support the programs and missions of the Junior League of Panama City.

