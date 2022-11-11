Honoring veterans in annual Bay County parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sea of red, white, and blue filled the streets of Panama City Friday morning to honor area veterans.

Local organizations, high school students, and ROTC programs walked in the Annual Bay County Veterans Day Parade.

Hundreds lined the roads waving American flags in support of the men and women who have served.

Lynn Pitchford, a World War II Navy Vet, said on days like Veterans Day, it feels great to be honored.

“It’s a wonderful day here, really,” Pitchford said. “The people turned out, they’re having a bunch of fun, that’s the greatest of all.”

There is also a Veterans Day Parade Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Callaway.

