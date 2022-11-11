Honoring veterans in annual Bay County parade

An American flag
An American flag(Pixabay)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A sea of red, white, and blue filled the streets of Panama City Friday morning to honor area veterans.

Local organizations, high school students, and ROTC programs walked in the Annual Bay County Veterans Day Parade.

Hundreds lined the roads waving American flags in support of the men and women who have served.

Lynn Pitchford, a World War II Navy Vet, said on days like Veterans Day, it feels great to be honored.

“It’s a wonderful day here, really,” Pitchford said. “The people turned out, they’re having a bunch of fun, that’s the greatest of all.”

There is also a Veterans Day Parade Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Callaway.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At some point while traveling north on U.S. 231, police say Woody left the roadway onto the...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
A Bay County jury discounted a woman’s testimony in her own defense and found her guilty of...
Woman on trial for meth trafficking goes missing
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jaques Lee, age 19, for Sexual Assault...
Bay High student arrested on sexual assault charge
A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Apollo Greek &amp; Lebanese Café’s Combination Plate ($14.99), one of the most popular orders...
Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

Latest News

Holly Fair features shopping, live music, and tons of holiday spirit.
The Holly Fair is back
2022 Holly Fair with the Junior League of Panama City
2022 Holly Fair with the Junior League of Panama City
Coping with high Federal interest rates
Coping with high Federal interest rates
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Coping with interest rate hikes in this week’s Consumer Report