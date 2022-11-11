North Richard Jackson Blvd. project is put on backburner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One street project in Panama City Beach will have to wait to be completed.

City council members voted to hold off on the North Richard Jackson Segment II Project until the city receives funding from the Florida Department of Transportation.

The city was not given the $850,000 from the state for the project this budget cycle.

However, council members said they’re optimistic about next year.

It’s located between Home Depot and Publix on North Richard Jackson Blvd. and will include a roundabout to make traffic flow more smoothly.

“All of that traffic will be directed through that roundabout and will be able to flow a lot easier,” City Council Member Michael Jarman said. “You won’t have the crossing of the intersection on the South side.”

City leaders said the entire project costs around $1.2 million to complete.

They said they also want to be fiscally responsible with inflation and spending.

